Ex-Twitter Contractor Speaks Out, It’s Only “Fine Now”

M Dowling
A Twitter contract employee, a trans woman, speaks out about how Twitter is “all fine now” but will get more abusive in the future. NBC News felt the need to interview Twitter’s average employee.

She’s going to need comfort dogs to get her through this. At least she has her safe place.

How is this credible news?

REAL TWITTER NEWS
The real news is hate speech is down.

Mr. Musk is going after bots.

Speed is increasing.

Musk found a closet full of t-shirts that said: “Stay Woke.” He has a new one.

Musk is evaporating Twitter child exploitation accounts. Hasta la vista pervs.

He will reveal all the information about banning Hunter’s laptop data.


GuvGeek
GuvGeek
2 hours ago

Imagine, Liberals think Free Speech and the exchange of ideas and opinions is abusive.

