Ex-Twitter Contractor Speaks Out, It’s Only “Fine Now”

A Twitter contract employee, a trans woman, speaks out about how Twitter is “all fine now” but will get more abusive in the future. NBC News felt the need to interview Twitter’s average employee.

She’s going to need comfort dogs to get her through this. At least she has her safe place.

How is this credible news?

LITERALLY AN ACTUAL NEWS REPORT

LOOK

AHAHAAHA pic.twitter.com/15PSO0Ezis — “…It’s all fine now.” (@RespectElves) November 23, 2022

REAL TWITTER NEWS

The real news is hate speech is down.

Hate speech impressions down by 1/3 from pre-spike levels. Congrats to Twitter team! pic.twitter.com/5BWaQoIlip — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 24, 2022

Mr. Musk is going after bots.

Reducing the max allowed tweets/day to a number below what a speed typist on meth could do was helpful — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 24, 2022

Speed is increasing.

You might notice small, sometimes major, improvements in speed of Twitter. Will be especially significant in countries far away from USA. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 24, 2022

Musk found a closet full of t-shirts that said: “Stay Woke.” He has a new one.

Awesome new Twitter merch! pic.twitter.com/zqdL9xGRuR — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 23, 2022

Musk is evaporating Twitter child exploitation accounts. Hasta la vista pervs.

Removing child exploitation is priority #1. Please reply in comments if you see anything that Twitter needs to address. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 24, 2022

Oh we have quite the adventure ahead! — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 24, 2022

He will reveal all the information about banning Hunter’s laptop data.

This is necessary to restore public trust — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 24, 2022

