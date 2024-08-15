Ex-US Attorney: Brace for Trump to Get a Stiff Prison Sentence

Judge Merchan has denied Donald Trump’s recusal motion for a second time. Merchan has delayed sentencing to September 18th, two days after early voting begins in Pennsylvania. Former US Attorney for the Southern District of New York warns us to prepare for President Trump to receive a stiff prison sentence.

President Trump’s lawyers have grounds to delay sentencing, but the corrupt, partisan judge will not delay sentencing. The only logical reason is because he wants to influence the election.

There is no urgent need to conclude this case otherwise. The case is a complete fraud. We’ve reported the details several times, but it’s a state case for a paperwork error. It is a federal campaign finance violation that was tried by the state. To say it’s a reach is an understatement. Judge Merchan even let the jury choose the predicate for the crime from a list of three choices. There is no way this will stand, but its only purpose is to swing voters.

“On July 1, the U.S. Supreme Court held that presidents (including former presidents) are (a) presumptively immune from criminal prosecution for any official acts taken as president, and (b) absolutely immune if the official acts are core constitutional duties of the chief executive. The Court instructed that this immunity extends not only to charges but to evidence. That means prosecutors are not just barred from alleging official presidential acts as crimes; they are further prohibited from even using such acts as proof offered to establish other crimes,” former US Attorney Andy McCarthy wrote in an opinion piece.

“There is no denying that Bragg’s prosecutors used some of Trump’s official acts to prove their case. Indeed, they called as witnesses two of Trump’s White House staffers,” McCarthy said.

Merchan is corrupt and won’t care.

Trump’s lawyers moved on the issues, but Merchan doesn’t favor fairness or justice.

Merchan admonished the parties to prepare for the court to proceed with the sentence imposition on September 18. He instructed the lawyers to submit promptly any arguments they intend to make on that subject.

Merchan will rule on immunity on August 16, but he won’t side with Trump. He had time to review the immunity decision when he told the lawyers to prepare for sentencing.

As McCarthy said, “The New York prosecution of Trump was politics, not justice. That’s why we call it “lawfare.” The prosecutors and judge are not concerned about whether convictions ultimately get thrown out on appeal. And it’s not like Merchan is actually going to put Trump in prison; it is virtually certain that Trump will get bail pending appeal, so Merchan can appear to impose a stiff incarceration sentence without any real incarceration – at least for now, and probably ever.”

“The objective here is to enable Vice President Harris and the media-Democratic complex to label Trump “a convicted felon sentenced to prison” just weeks before Election Day, at a time when Americans will already have started voting in many states, not least the potentially decisive Pennsylvania battleground.”

The case will be overturned, but the purpose of this is to allow Harris-Walz to say Donald Trump is a convicted felon.

“Prepare for Merchan to deny Trump’s immunity claim … and strap in for sentencing on September 18,” McCarthy said.

That sounds about right. We could well end up with two communists running the country in November. That will be the end of us.

