Harris Has Been “an Integral Architect and Executor” of the Agenda

Susan Rice assures America that Kamala Harris has been an architect of the administration’s agenda. She said Harris was and is an integral part of policy-setting and execution. In other words, Harris is the border czar, the Bidenomics architect, and so much more.

On MSNBC’s “Andrea Mitchell Reports” Tuesday, the host asked about Harris’ reported plans to highlight “unfinished pieces of Biden’s policies” as part of her campaign.

Believe Her

“How important is it for her to find a way to differentiate herself from aspects of the Biden agenda? Maybe move the ball and put an emphasis on other things? How does she do that and still be loyal to the fact that she worked with Joe Biden?” Mitchell asked.

“I think it’s very important to remember that this has been the Biden-Harris agenda. Kamala Harris has been an integral architect and executor of the policies of the Biden-Harris administration,” Rice said.

“So, there will be important, as there should be, aspects of continuity in many policy areas. But of course, the vice president will outline her vision and where she sees opportunities to advance their collective agenda, the Biden-Harris collective agenda, and take it further forward. I think we all look forward to hearing that.

“But this notion that she somehow doesn’t deserve credit for and isn’t part of and wasn’t an integral architect of the Biden-Harris administration agenda is not only false, it’s frankly somewhat bizarre and offensive,” Rice said.

Trump campaign national press secretary Karoline Leavitt jokingly thanked the White House for confirming how Harris “owns” the problems of the Biden administration.

Rice must believe it’s okay to be honest because America is ready for communism.