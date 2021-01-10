Exact moment the riot began at the Capitol

The Blaze reporter Elijah Schaffer was in D.C. throughout the rally and riot on Wednesday. He believes he pinpointed the exact moment the riot began. Two men started pulling the fence down, encouraged others to join them, and overpowered the police, who seemed shocked.

Some commenters on the thread said it wasn’t the exact moment. Some had already gotten through, but regardless, this was a key turning point.

Maga rallies have always been peaceful, as were the Tea Party rallies. Perhaps the police thought they didn’t need heavy security. They certainly didn’t have it. They also didn’t seem to have a handle on who was in the crowd.

However, the FBI does seem to be rounding them up quickly now, even though it took them years to investigate the coup with no results.

These people came to start trouble and need to be found and prosecuted if they haven’t been found yet.

We need to know who these men were.

Watch:

IMPORTANT: this is exact moment the siege of the Capitol building began as the two men in front ripped down a preliminary barrier & rushed officers who were behind a 2nd barrier They then encouraged others to follow their lead. Officers appeared to be taken completely off guard pic.twitter.com/LE0a01PXBi — ELIJAH SCHAFFER (@ElijahSchaffer) January 6, 2021

