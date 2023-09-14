Exposing the ADL As Anti-Free Speech

ADL (Anti-Defamation League) is not what it pretends to be. The author in the clip below who is exposing them, Ashley St. Clair, is Jewish. This isn’t to smear Jewish people but to bring transparency to a leftist organization.

Unfortunately, the ADL has weaponized an important organization against the very principles this country stands for. They are doing it in solidarity with the hardcore left.

Miss St. Clair took a deep dive into the controversy surrounding the ADL. She began with two prominent examples. The first was former US congressman Pete McCloskey who was the victim of the ADL’s false accusations. McCloskey went to court and won a settlement and the ADL was forced to walk back their claims.

”The McCloskey lawsuit came after raids made by the San Francisco Police Department and the FBI on offices of the ADL in both San Francisco and Los Angeles. They found that the ADL was engaged in extensive domestic spying operations on a vast number of individuals and institutions around the country during the course of the inquiry,” St. Clair said.

She continued. “In San Francisco, the SFPD and FBI determined that the ADL had computerized files on nearly 10,000 people across the country and that more than 75% of the information had been illegally obtained from police FBI files and state driver’s license data banks.”

St. Clair said it’s important to know the organization’s history.

“Much of the skepticism now against the ADL is not unfounded. In 1993, the ADL settled a lawsuit with the Quigley family for $10.5 million. The family said that the ADL had invaded their privacy by obtaining confidential police files on them without consent.”

The ADL had a history before the McCloskey case of doing this sort of thing.

The ADL falsely accused the Quigleys of perpetrating “The worst anti-Semitic incident in the area since the slaying of Jewish talk show host Alan Berg ten years earlier.” It all started with a dispute with a neighbor,, and the ADL jumped in and decided to smear the family as anti-Semitic.

Usually, the ADL can smear people endlessly without repercussions because these lawsuits are very expensive, and they go on for a long time.

They are now attacking people for anti-LGBTQ speech. Their scope has broadly expanded outside of their charter of fighting anti-Semitism. And they have even smeared an Orthodox Jewish woman who created the account ‘Libs of TikTok.’ They like to call her anti-LGBT and discuss her hostility against the community. She barely even comments. It’s not an editorial. She posts videos the LGBTQ’s make themselves. None of that has to do with being Jewish or with the charter of the ADL. [Yet they jump in because they’re leftists before their Jews.]

Now they’re into smearing the entire country of Iceland under CEO Jonathan Greenblatt.

Greenblatt sent a letter to Iceland about their proposed ban on male circumcision. They called them Nazis if they didn’t adhere to their demands. If their concern was religious freedom, they could have asked them if they would give a religious exemption, but noooo.

St. Clair writes, “But they stated, and I quote ‘given that 28% of Iceland’s tourists came from North America in 2016, Iceland’s standing in the US should be of great concern from an economic perspective. We are confident that the vast majority of American tourists will avoid a country whose reputation is associated with Nazism even if that association is not justified.’ Even if that association is not justified!

[With the ADL, it doesn’t have to be true.]

She continues, “Yet, perhaps no controversy stands out as starkly as the ADL’s pressure campaigns against companies for ideological compliance like Facebook and X and a plethora of others. This is all in an effort to ‘combat hate speech,’ but there’s a fine line between combating hate speech and silencing dissenting voices.

“In 2020, the ADL launched the stop hate for profit campaign,” St. Clair says. “This campaign called on businesses to pause their advertising on Facebook in July of 2020, citing the platform’s alleged inaction on hate speech and misinformation and leading to Facebook losing 60 billion – with a B – billion dollars in market value in just 48 hours. The campaign criticized Mark Zuckerberg’s decision to not moderate the US President Donald Trump after Zuckerberg defended his decision not to limit Trump’s posts…

“The ADL made a similar move in 2022 calling for a full advertiser boycott of X, formerly known as Twitter, after Elon Musk’s decision to reinstate Donald Trump.”

St. Clair pointed out that when Jonathan Greenblatt was pressed about these pressure campaigns and asked directly if this was a shakedown for donations, like what happened to Adidas and the Brooklyn Nets, Greenblatt said that’s ‘an anti-Semitic trope. … I think it is sort of anti-Semitic trope to suggest when Jewish people express a degree of outrage over anti-Semitism that somehow that’s a shakedown because Jews are greedy.’ Now even asking questions is anti-Semitic!”…

St. Clair adds, “…for those who had advocated, just remember, at some point, that would turn on you with the power to label and smear and boycott. And sure, ADL sits in a precarious position to put it lightly. Their actions can shape public perception influence business and major policy decisions, and most importantly influence or redefine the boundaries of acceptable discourse.

St. Clair played the famous video of Ronald Reagan in which he says, ‘Freedom is never more than one generation away from extinction.”’

She explained this is “a call not just for transparency but for humility and respect for the principles that underpin our free society.”

