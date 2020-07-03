Extensive study finds Hydroxychloroquine works, waiting for apologies

A new extensive Hydroxychloroquine study conducted by Henry Ford Health System revealed hydroxychloroquine successfully lowered the death rate among hospitalized COVID-19 patients by a significant margin.
The use of hydroxychloroquine cut the mortality rate of coronavirus victims in half.
The study examined 2,541 patients who had been hospitalized in six hospitals between March 10 and May 2, 2020.
More than twenty-six percent (26.4%) of patients who did not receive hydroxychloroquine died. But among those who received hydroxychloroquine, fewer than half that number — 13% — died.
More than 90% of the patients received hydroxychloroquine within 48 hours of admission to the hospital. Scientists say giving the drug early during illness may be a key to success.
This coincides with a number of studies in Europe.
We expect apologies any day now. After the media and Democrats condemned it because the President made note of it, will they now say they’re sorry for being wrong? Peoples’ lives were in the wind while they demonized the drug.
Dr. Oz begged the media to stop politicizing the drug.
Time for the morons at the FDA to rescind their ban on hydroxychloroquine.
Those responsible for the decision to ban it should be fired.
They should be jailed.
The apologies will never come and the experts who have no experience in the field will double down on their attacks on HCQ and work harder to promote the extremely expensive Remdesivir which has no track record but cost’s between $350 and $500 per dose with an average of 10 doses required. HCQ needs fewer doses, probably one, and is far less expensive – $171 retail and discounted to about $15. Gilead’s stock is soaring and I’ll bet the “experts” are heavily invested. FOLLOW THE MONEY and you’ll understand what is going on.
It is in MSM rules that they never say Trump was right and never apologize regarding him.