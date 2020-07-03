Extensive study finds Hydroxychloroquine works, waiting for apologies

A new extensive Hydroxychloroquine study conducted by Henry Ford Health System revealed hydroxychloroquine successfully lowered the death rate among hospitalized COVID-19 patients by a significant margin.

The use of hydroxychloroquine cut the mortality rate of coronavirus victims in half.

The study examined 2,541 patients who had been hospitalized in six hospitals between March 10 and May 2, 2020.

More than twenty-six percent (26.4%) of patients who did not receive hydroxychloroquine died. But among those who received hydroxychloroquine, fewer than half that number — 13% — died.

More than 90% of the patients received hydroxychloroquine within 48 hours of admission to the hospital. Scientists say giving the drug early during illness may be a key to success.

This coincides with a number of studies in Europe.

We expect apologies any day now. After the media and Democrats condemned it because the President made note of it, will they now say they’re sorry for being wrong? Peoples’ lives were in the wind while they demonized the drug.

Dr. Oz begged the media to stop politicizing the drug.