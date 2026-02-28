Facebook Pinterest X Youtube
Eye-Opening: A Little Heavy on the Scale

M Dowling
Watch this short clip to the end when he actually weighs the meat. How many other stores do this? Get a sense of what items weigh so they don’t trick you when you buy!

Chitragupta
Chitragupta
3 minutes ago

Bidenomics has lead Walmart to outright theft to make ends meet.

Canadian Friend
Canadian Friend
30 minutes ago

Related,

a couple days ago I bought a bottle of 100 ml/ 3oz peroxide

I get home and just as I am about to throw away the old 100 ml/3oz bottle, it seems bigger to me

So I hold the two 100 ml/3oz bottles side by side,

the new one is definitely smaller!!!

