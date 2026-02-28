Home Eye-Opening: A Little Heavy on the Scale By M Dowling - February 28, 2026 2 38 Watch this short clip to the end when he actually weighs the meat. How many other stores do this? Get a sense of what items weigh so they don’t trick you when you buy!
Bidenomics has lead Walmart to outright theft to make ends meet.
Related,
a couple days ago I bought a bottle of 100 ml/ 3oz peroxide
I get home and just as I am about to throw away the old 100 ml/3oz bottle, it seems bigger to me
So I hold the two 100 ml/3oz bottles side by side,
the new one is definitely smaller!!!