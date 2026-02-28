Ex-Vogue Editor Stormed Out of 1st-Class Over “White, Middle-Aged Men”

Wacism

A former Vogue editor stormed out of a first-class cabin on an American Airlines flight because all of the other passengers were “white, middle-aged men,” reports the Telegraph.

Wacist Gabriella Karefa Johnson “downgraded” herself to business class on the flight from US to Milan, partly because she felt she was being treated like a member of the cabin crew.

“I just downgraded myself from first class to business class on my flight to Milan in a cabin of six. Five of the passengers were white, middle-aged men,” she wrote on Threads.

“Then there was me, a 30-something black woman who travels in that cabin often, and a male flight attendant who thought I’d be okay with substandard service and persistent microaggression from the moment I sat down. He was wrong.

“I don’t suffer fools, and I would sacrifice physical comfort to protect my emotional and mental well-being any day.

A few were sympathetic, but most roasted her.

One wrote, “Girl, you should absolutely complain to the airline.”

Another wrote, “My husband is a captain for a major airline. He would absolutely tell you to contact the airline.

A third person urged Ms. Johnson to complain.

Johnson replied to the commenter. “Oh, I absolutely will. I am a Concierge Key member [American Airlines, the highest level of elite status], their invite-only loyalty tier. And have been flying with them for 20 years. The pilot and the purser both came back to business to apologize. Maybe the attendant was just having a bad day, but it feels so gross.

Others were less sympathetic.

“How would you feel if the situation were reversed?” wrote one.

“Maybe the middle-aged white men were lovely, friendly people, but you chose to judge them on their appearance.”

“And be with the peasants, the horror for this entitled woman.”

“All in your head. Or you behaved in an entitled and snotty way, looking to be offended.”

“Typical racist. Do you do what every other racist does every waking minute of the day? Count and size up how many whites you see wherever you go. Look in the mirror, honey. You ain’t 12 anymore.”

“Micro-aggression? Give me a break, lol.”

Karefa Johnson is the granddaughter of a former foreign minister of the failed nation of Sierra Leone. She is a significant figure in the fashion industry. She worked as a stylist for Rama Dowagi, the wife of Zohran Mamdani, choosing her outfit when he was sworn in as the communist mayor of New York City.