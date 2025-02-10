FAA Name Changes for the Gulf & Denali!

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) announced that it will update its data and charts to show the names “Gulf of America” and “Mount McKinley,” according to a charting notice viewed by Newsweek.

Denali is now Mt. McKinley, and the Gulf of Mexico is now the Gulf of America. While they’re at it, they should change the names of military camps, too.

The FAA released a charting notice to its aeronautical products and data service users on Monday to recognize the “geographic name changes” of the Gulf of Mexico to “Gulf of America” and from Mount Denali to “Mount McKinley.”

“This Charting Notice implements President Trump’s direction in Executive Order 14172, ‘Restoring Names That Honor American Greatness,’ that the names be changed,” the notice reads.

The order was forwarded to Secretary of the Interior Doug Burgum.

The peak was called Mount McKinley until then-President Barack Obama changed it in 2015 to Denali, the traditional Athabascan name, in all federal documents.

Trump made these changes to “honor American greatness,” the executive order said.

The FAA has officially updated its maps to change the Gulf of Mexico to the Gulf of America and Denali to Mount McKinley. @FAANews Yep, this is real folks. pic.twitter.com/Da4ZVk45U5 — Kyle Arnold (@kylelarnold) February 10, 2025

