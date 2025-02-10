Oh No, DOGE Canceled the $17M to Fund Liberia’s Tax Policy

DOGE canceled a $17 million project to provide tax policy advice to Liberia. Why are we paying for Liberia’s tax policy when we have our own poor people?

Who in the world would think we should do this outside of the former insane administration?

DOGE is trying to make the government efficient, and his life is under threat for it.

Musk posted on X about the cancelation.

“Among many other things, DOGE today cancelled a $17M project to provide tax policy advice to Liberia. Why would anyone think that this is a good use of YOUR tax money?” Musk queried.

Here’s a link to the “DOGE Files” our latest @capitalresearch project on insane/wasteful grants to woke nonprofits. So far we have written 9 in-depth articles adding up tens of billions of dollars in grants that could be cut.https://t.co/2a5XS67OwL — Parker Thayer (@ParkerThayer) February 10, 2025

Yes, why?

The cancellation highlights the department’s broader aim of trimming expenditures, raising concerns in countries like Liberia that rely on international aid and expertise.

Since the inception of DOGE, Musk claims to have cut over $1 billion in daily expenses and has targeted various taxpayer-funded programs, particularly those promoting diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI).

It’s likely tied to the World Bank and other international organizations.

One such project, the Governance Reform and Accountability Transformation (GREAT) Project, was approved by the World Bank in June 2024.

That’s not America First.

I love the potential next Prime Minister of Canada’s plan while we’re talking about putting our people first.

This Comes from Canada First

Common Sense Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre released a video outlining his plan to massively increase internal trade in Canada, making us less reliant on trade with the United States and potentially boosting GDP by over $200 billion per year, or $5,100 per person.

Poilievre will:

Within 30 days of becoming Prime Minister, bring together the Premiers to agree on removing as many exemptions as possible.

Prioritize an agreement on one standard set of trucking rules to get billions of dollars of goods moving east-west instead of only going north-south. This move alone would boost GDP by $1.6 billion.

Create a Blue Seal Professional Licensing Standard recognized in each province so doctors, nurses, and engineers can work in all provinces and territories, and those Canadians trained abroad can quickly get certified and work in Canada up to our standards.

Offer provinces a Free Trade Bonus to get a deal done. Every trade barrier removed by provinces will generate more GDP, and more revenue. Poilievre plans to give this increased tax revenue back to provinces to spend on schools, hospitals, and whatever else Premiers choose. As this bonus would only be paid out of boosted government revenues from free trade, it would not add to the massive NDP-Liberal deficit.

“President Trump’s tariffs are a wake-up call to all political leaders, who are now forced to put the national interest ahead of special interests,” Poilievre says. “Canadians will expect all political leaders to do what it takes to make our country more self-reliant and less dependent on the Americans. It starts with trade at home.”

All people want really is common sense solutions.

