Facebook whistleblower is part of a mission to censor the right

















The much-ballyhooed Facebook whistleblower had one mission and that was to feed the Democrats, especially those in government, more ballast for their move to censor the Internet. And we know who will be censored.

She’s no whistleblower. Whistleblower’s lives are ruined. She’s being regaled.

This sounds so Soviet:

What a terrible idea. https://t.co/0AggZhiwC9 — Matt Stoller (@matthewstoller) October 6, 2021

Democrats love censorship. They can’t get enough of it as long as it’s one-sided in their favor.

Related















