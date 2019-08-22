Facebook will pick the news everyone is allowed to see

Facebook plans to hire a little team of so-called seasoned journalists to help curate a News Tab Plan to mimic Apple News. The News Tab will “provide a personalized, highly relevant experience for people,” according to Campbell Brown, Facebook’s head of news partnerships.

More mumbo jumbo.

This reeks of biased, anti-conservative news, and it’s another slimy effort by Facebook to win people over.

The journalists hired by Facebook will select breaking news and popular stories but won’t be “editing headlines, stories, writing content, etc.,” Facebook said in a Tuesday statement.

“You’re witnessing the single greatest potential for further biased news against conservatives with Facebook’s announcement,” Eric Schiffer, Chairman of Reputation Management Consultants, told the Daily Caller News Foundation. “This becomes a giant political issue where I think Democrats benefit.”

Donald Trump Jr. responded to Facebook’s announcement on Twitter, describing the move as Facebook “giving even more power and control to establishment corporate media hacks.”

Because what everyone really needs is @facebook giving even more power and control to establishment corporate media hacks. 🙄🙄🙄 Breitbart News: Facebook Hiring Corporate Media Veterans to Manually Curate ‘News Tab’https://t.co/ZVizsGAWq3 — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) August 20, 2019

A Facebook spokesperson told Axios Tuesday that the company hopes its new app will change how millions of users get their news, as well as establish a better relationship between journalists and Facebook.

The Wall Street Journal reported that the largest partners will be paid millions of dollars a year, Axios added.

Oh, gee what could possibly go wrong?

Testing will begin in October and it will roll out early next year, in time for the election.