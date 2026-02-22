Facebook Pinterest Twitter Youtube
Facebook Pinterest Twitter Youtube
Home Clown World We Found the UAPs at the London Fashion Show

We Found the UAPs at the London Fashion Show

By
M Dowling
-
0
1

Is this what Rome looked like in its final days? The theme for one of the shows appears to be vases or something. I think we found the UAPs, the aliens from outer space. They are here among us.

So, what kind of affair could you possibly wear this to? Something with birds or wild animals?

Why?

Many were critical of King Charles attending, but they would have criticized him if he hadn’t. He is probably going to have to resign to save the monarchy, such as it is.

Previous articleVictims of Trans Killer in B.C. Canceling Funerals After Death Threats
0 0 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Newest
Oldest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
© 2011 www.independentsentinel.com. All Rights Reserved.
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x