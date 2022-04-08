Fake DHS Agents Lavished Gifts on Jill Biden’s Security Since 2020

Two fake DHS agents were arrested after getting away with assuming false identities beginning in 2020. They might have even covered Jill Biden’s security.

Arian Taherzadeh, 40, and Haider Ali, 36, were both charged with False Impersonation of an Officer of the United States and taken into custody on Wednesday, after more than a dozen FBI agents charged into a luxury apartment building in Southeast Washington, for allegedly posing as fake Homeland Security officers.

The plot unraveled when the U.S. Postal Inspection Service began investigating an assault involving a mail carrier at the apartment building and the men identified themselves as being part of a phony Homeland Security unit they called the U.S. Special Police Investigation Unit.

Maybe Secretary Mayorkas should pay attention to business instead of concentrating on breaking the immigration law.

Their ultimate goal was not released as part of the charging documents.

The Story

Our DHS and Secret Service need complete revamping, along with every agency in government. Congress needs to be revamped as well.

Two men, pretending to be federal agents since February 2020, claimed that they were part of a unit investigating the Jan. 6 riot in addition to other jobs. One agent offered to work on Jill Biden’s work detail.

They showered ‘fellow’ agents with gifts – a rent-free luxury apartment (at $40K a month), iPhones, surveillance systems, a drone, a TV, a generator, a gun case, and more. One who offered to work Jill’s security detail offered an agent a $2,000 rifle. He also loaned the agent’s wife a ‘company’ car.

In other words, they bribed Secret Service agents.

No one’s admitting if they had access to Jill. Four Secret Service agents have been placed on leave as a result.

Oh, and they fake hired someone to work for the DHS and assigned that person to “research”. They even shot that person with an airsoft gun as part of the “hiring process” to test the person’s tolerance for pain.

