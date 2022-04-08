Biden Fights for Kids Mutilation Surgery and Puberty Blockers, DeSantis Fights for “Sweet Florida”

Jen Psaki says every major medical association agrees that [mutilating] performing transgender surgery on children and using puberty blockers is potentially life-saving. The administration will protect their rights to do it.

If you disagree, you are attacking the LGBTQIA mafia , I mean community.

PSAKI SAYS

“Last item for you before we get to your questions,” Psaki said. “Across the country, as we’ve talked about a bit in here, Republican elected officials are engaging in a disturbing, cynical trend of attacking vulnerable transgender kids for purely partisan political reasons.”

“Today, in Alabama, instead of focusing on critical kitchen table issues like the economy, Covid or addressing the country’s mental health crisis, Republican lawmakers are currently debating legislation that, among many things, would target trans youths with tactics that threaten to put pediatricians in prison if they provide medically necessary life-saving health care for the kids they serve,” she claimed.

“Just like the extreme government overreach we’ve seen in Texas, where politicians have sent state officials into the homes of loving parents to investigate them for abuse just to harass and intimidate the LGBTQI+ community, today’s vote in Alabama will only serve to harm kids,” she continued. “But Alabama’s lawmakers and other legislators who are contemplating these discriminatory bills have been put on notice by the Department of Justice and the Department of Health and Human Services that laws and policies preventing care that health care professionals recommend for transgender minors may violate the Constitution and the federal law.”

Watch:

Of course they do… “ gender specialists “ raking in the dough mutilating children. They care about PROFITS not children/ mental health. If they are unhappy with results they can get paid again by “ de transitioners”. What a scam , atrocity to children. — Midwestgal (@Chris4patriots) April 7, 2022

NOT EVERYONE AGREES WITH THE CRAZIES

The iconic group, the Van Zant, wrote a song to commemorate Governor DeSantis’s courageous stance on this issue and other issues.

It’s good.

THE LEFT WANTS TO INDOCTRINATE AT THE SAME TIME

If you don’t think this is dangerous, read The Post Millennial article and at Fox News about New Jersey implementing gender identity studies and linking to a group normalizing porn for 2nd-5th grade.

Jack Posobiec also spoke about the Parent’s Rights bill passed in Florida that the Left has dishonestly dubbed the ‘Don’t Say Gay’ bill. It doesn’t allow gender identity instruction and sexualization of children in grades K-3. It’s up to parents to teach it.

As Posobiec said, it is driving the Left and the media crazy.

The Left and the media really, really want the sexualization of young children. They’ll fight for it.

The last 24 hours in DC corporate media: pic.twitter.com/VR29ClrnvG — Christina Pushaw 🇺🇸 (@ChristinaPushaw) April 6, 2022

