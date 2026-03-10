Dem Gun Storage Bill in MN Violates the 2nd and 4th Amendments

Minnesota is again pushing an unconstitutional bill for warrantless searches, ignoring the 4th Amendment. People could keep their prohibited guns if they sign a form agreeing to let the police enter their private homes unannounced. The police would then rifle through their things to make sure their AR-15 or pistol meets the undemocratic bureaucratic checklist. This is very undemocratic.

They tried to pass this bill in 2024. It didn’t go anywhere. Now it’s back, thanks to Minnesota Democrats who want to make the US into a dystopian reality of one-party control. They use safety as an excuse, the Constitution be damned.

It goes beyond nanny-state regulation to Trojan horse escalation. It’s the camel’s nose under the tent.

Minnesota, as in many blue states, already requires guns to be locked away, which means you can’t use them for self-defense if someone breaks into your home. This bill could easily make felons out of innocent gun owners.

Imagine yourself sleeping, and at 3 am, you hear banging on the door! It’s your local police coming to go through your personal items and your safe to make sure you’re not a felon.

It won’t make the police very popular.

Minnesota state Sen. Matt Klein (D) put the legislation forward for would-be banned semi-automatic guns. Democrats are a threat to democracy.