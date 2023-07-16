Family Doctor Tells Kids Puberty Blockers Are Reversible

The family doctor in the first clip blatantly lied about the hormones and puberty blockers being reversible. They’re not reversible and common sense should tell people they’re not. We now have a doctor who performs these surgeries in Portland, saying puberty blockers are not reversible.

This woman has to know the truth. She is a family doctor; if she doesn’t know, she certainly should know. It’s evil to lie on this issue.

You can watch the pink-haired doctor explain it’s not reversible in the second clip.

Family doctor in Washington tells kids on tiktok that if they’re struggling with their gender identity, they can go on puberty blockers or hormones and it’s completely reversible pic.twitter.com/XeBtMVFphs — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) July 16, 2023

NONE OF THIS IS REVERSIBLE

Dr. Blair Peters, a self-described “queer surgeon” with “he/they” pronouns, pink hair, and a “passion” for genital surgeries, says patients face fertility, sexual pleasure, and other lifelong post-op complications.

Peters pointed out the difficulties in providing post-operative care for young patients who have undergone transgender surgeries. Specifically, the surgeon noted the challenges faced by young boys who require repeated painful dilation to prevent their just-created “vaginal” canal from closing up. The intensive and invasive post-operative care for dilation poses a significant barrier for these young patients, especially considering their limited engagement with their genitalia, Malik Graystone reports.

He says his procedures, which include robotics, are experiments, and he’s “figuring out what works.” In five to ten years, he’ll know more.

This monster operates on pre-pubescent children who can’t possibly provide informed consent.

Related