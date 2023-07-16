Putin Warns He’ll Reciprocate with Cluster Bombs

President Vladimir Putin said Russia had a “sufficient stockpile” of cluster bombs and reserved the right to use them if such munitions, the use of which he said he regarded as a crime, were deployed against Russian forces in Ukraine,” reports Reuters.

Ukraine announced that they have US cluster bombs which are meant to replace the shells we don’t have.

Cluster bombs are banned by over 100 countries, including many of our allies.

These bombs are brutal and cause most of the damage after the fact. They have killed many a child after the war is over.

President Vladimir Putin says Russia has a “sufficient stockpile” of cluster bombs and that Moscow reserves the right to use them in the invasion of Ukraine.

He said he would take “reciprocal action” when it comes to cluster bombs. A 33-year-old man was killed, and at least seven others were injured from Russian shelling this weekend, Ukrainian officials say

“Of course, if they are used against us, we reserve the right to take reciprocal action,” Mr. Putin said in a state TV interview, excerpts of which were published on Sunday.

However, Amnesty International said Russia has been using cluster bombs. Reportedly, so has Ukraine.

DESPERATION

According to The Moscow Times, the Russians see it as an “act of desperation.”

“It is an act of desperation and shows weakness against the backdrop of the failure of the much-touted Ukrainian counteroffensive,” ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said in a statement.

“The latest ‘miracle weapon’ which Washington and Kyiv are betting on, without thinking about the grave consequences, will have no effect on the special military operation,” she said, using Russia’s official term for its campaign in Ukraine.

Zakharova said the decision showed the “aggressive anti-Russian course taken by the U.S., which is aimed at prolonging the conflict in Ukraine as much as possible.”

She also said Ukraine’s promises to use the controversial ammunition responsibly “are not worth anything.”

Writing on Twitter on Saturday, Elon Musk said: “We have run out of normal ammunition to send Ukraine, so now send them cluster bombs in desperation, debasing ourselves with no change to the outcome.”

As for the dated Bradleys we sent, RT claims Russia dispatched a third of them already. That is believable.

The promised “game changer” was never that.

Related