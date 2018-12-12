Far-Left Migrant Army Demands Entry or $50k, End to Deportations

The invading migrant army marched to the U.S. Consulate in Tijuana on Tuesday demanding reparations. These are the kind of people who should move in with Nancy Pelosi and Chuck Schumer.

Two separate groups of illegal immigrants from Central America demanded that President Donald Trump either let them in the U.S. or pay each migrant $50,000, The San Diego Union-Tribune reported.

The far-left anti-Republican, anti-Trump migrants blamed the United States for their communist policies failing in Honduras.

“It may seem like a lot of money to you,” Honduran organizer Alfonso Guerrero Ulloa told the newspaper. “But it is a small sum compared to everything the United States has stolen from Honduras.”

Democrats will love these people.

THE EXTORTIONIST LEFTISTS DEMAND OUR TAX DOLLARS

Ulloa demanded the United States give them enough money to start a business or let them into the country.

They have been told by leftists and the U.N., who are aiding and abetting far-far left organizations in Mexico and Central America, that migration is a human right and the U.S. has destroyed their nations.

The illegal aliens also demand the asylum process to be rushed.

The left’s purpose in pushing these communist migrants is to destroy our asylum and immigration process while, at the same time, the Democrats have their back.

THEY DEMAND WE STOP ALL DEPORTATIONS

According to The Union-Tribune, they also ordered the United States to stop deportations.

Numbering more than 6,000 upon arriving on the southern border in November, the caravan’s totals are reportedly dwindling, with up to 3,500 migrants MIA.

That’s because they are coming into the country. We get at least 1,100 a day according to Border Patrol. On just one day, they caught over 3,000.

“A lot of people are leaving because there is no solution here,” said Douglas Matute, 38, of Tijuana. “We thought they would let us in. But Trump sent the military instead of social workers.”

Social Workers!!! They’re serious!

More from The Union-Tribune:

Approximately 700 have voluntarily returned to their country of origin, 300 have been deported, and 2,500 have applied for humanitarian visas in Mexico, according to Xochtil Castillo, a caravan member who met with Mexican officials Tuesday. The group of unaccounted migrants, about 3,500 are presumed to have either crossed illegally into the United States, moved to other Mexican border cities, or simply fallen through the cracks.

Nancy Pelosi and Chuck Schumer met with the President Tuesday and said they would not provide funds for the wall because walls don’t work.

THEY BLAME US FOR INTERVENTION AND THEN ASK US TO INTERVENE

A letter from one of the groups criticized U.S. intervention in Central America, only to then ask that the U.S. remove Honduran President Orlando Hernandez from office.

Oddly, they want us to intervene after complaining about intervention [since Hernandez is not a communist like them].

The consulate was reportedly given 72 hours to respond to their demands. They didn’t say what the consequences would be. They don’t know yet.

The President won’t do either, so the invaders will sneak in since we don’t have a wall or any adequate security over vast swaths of the border.