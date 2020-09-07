‘Far-right Boogaloo Bois’ are ‘left anarchist’– ‘experts’ lied

Look at this next series of article excerpts and tweets very carefully

THE LEFTISTS AND EVEN THE FEDS HAVE CALLED ‘BOOGALOO BOIS’ RIGHT-WING WHITE SUPREMACISTS WHEN THEY CLEARLY ARE LEFT, ANARCHIST

USA Today “explained” the Boogaloo Bois in an article announcing the arrest of two members. The article is titled, ‘Far-right ‘Boogaloo Bois’ suspects charged in terror case; sought roles as ‘mercenaries’ for Hamas’. The article goes on to say, Michael Solomon, 30, and Benjamin Teeter, 22, were arrested and charged after being caught up in a federal sting in an anti-Israel plot.

According to the story, witnesses said they were “committing acts of violence against police officers and other targets in furtherance of the … stated goal of overthrowing the government and replacing its police forces.”

USA Today claims some members are tied to neo-Nazis [Nazis are socialists, in other words, leftists] and white supremacists. According to the story, the newer ‘Libertarian’ members “become enraged when referred to as a white supremacist group.” They have Black and Hispanic members as you can see from Teeter’s page below.

What is happening here is their sources, Middlebury Institute’s Center on Terrorism, Extremism, and Counterterrorism, and JJ MacNab, a research fellow at George Washington University’s Program on Extremism, are left-wing. And, they are going through all kinds of contortions to claim falsely that Boogaloos are right-wing.

None of what USA Today reported is accurate. Boogaloos are “left Anarchist” according to Teeter.

Teeter’s page will be taken down so we grabbed screenshots, but here are a few of the screenshots we grabbed before they deleted the page:

THEIR GOALS ARE THOSE OF THE ANARCHISTS

They say they hunt white supremacists and they are socialist left anarchists.

Republicans are a greater threat:

Not a Nazi:

This is how they used ‘don’t tread on me’:

h/t The Watchman