San Fran gym owners are furious over what they just learned

San Francisco gyms were ordered to close over coronavirus. Apparently, the privately-owned gyms didn’t know government gyms were opened for months.

The gyms that have been open for government employees include those for police officers, judges, lawyers, bailiffs, and paralegals. The Hall of Justice gym was opened on June 1.

“It’s shocking, it’s infuriating,” Daniele Rabkin, of Crossfit Golden Gate, told a local NBC station. “Even though they’re getting exposed, there are no repercussions, no ramifications? It’s shocking.”

“It just demonstrates that there seems to be some kind of a double standard between what city employees are allowed to do and what the residents of San Francisco are allowed to do,” Dave Karraker, owner of MX3 Fitness in the Castro, said.

“What the city has unwillingly done is created this great case study that says that working out indoors is actually safe,” said Karraker. “So, at this point, we’re just demanding that they allow us to have the same workout privileges for the citizens of San Francisco that the employees of San Francisco have.”

When salon owner Erica Kious outed Nancy Pelosi, who broke the ‘law’ going into a salon for a blowout, without a mask no less, Pelosi blamed Ms. Kious, claiming she set her up.

“As it turns out, it was a setup. So I take responsibility for falling for a setup,” she added. “The salon owes me an apology for setting me up.”

No gyms and no blowouts for peasants.

If you like what you see, vote Democrat.