Fauci: “Now Is the Time for You to Do What You’re Told”

VICE reported that the CDC used Motherboard to track millions of American cellphones. The CDC is tracking everyone to see if we are abiding by COVID regulations. Are we now becoming China?

They were also tracking the Navajo! They need to leave the Navajo alone.

In case you don’t know, Canada tracked 30 plus million Canadians using cell phone information. Isn’t it strange how events keep mirroring themselves in different countries at the same times?

At the same time, Dr. Fauci was out and about saying that the CDC doesn’t want to take our freedoms away, but “now is the time to do what you’re told.”

THE STORY

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention purchased location data extracted from millions of phones nationwide. The purpose was to analyze curfew compliance, track people’s visiting patterns and examine health policy effectiveness.

The data procurements were revealed through a series of CDC documents obtained by the news outlet VICE through a Freedom of Information Act request. VICE first reported news of the documents.

The documents VICE obtained from the CDC unveiled a large-scale plan by the agency to get location data from SafeGraph. The company is a highly controversial location data vendor. It is financially supported by Turki bin Faisal Al Saud, former head of Saudi intelligence, the outlet reported. Watch:

BREAKING: CDC caught tracking the phones of the Navajo Nation to monitor their compliance with lockdownspic.twitter.com/u6b5f0CCJ6 — ULTRA POSO 🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) May 5, 2022

