Fauci Suggests Cruz Be Prosecuted for J6–Fauci Claims He Is Science Again

















“What happened on January 6th, Senator,” Dr. Fauci said of Sen. Ted Cruz. He is suggesting that Cruz be prosecuted for January 6th. Dr. Fauci, the nation’s chief bureaucrat, was responding to Senator Cruz suggesting in October that Fauci be prosecuted.

Dr. Fauci thinks Republicans are making him a ‘scapegoat’ for Donald Trump.

Biden’s chief medical adviser sat down for an hour-long interview with CBS where he made his suggestions.

Ted Cruz told AG Merrick Garland in October that Fauci should be prosecuted for lying to Congress about funding gain of function research in the Wuhan lab at the start of the coronavirus pandemic. Fauci did lie but with clever word games.

On Sunday, Fauci, The Director of the National Institute for Allergy and Infectious Diseases, dismissed Republicans’ attacks as just “lies”.

He also said the new Omicron COVID variant will inevitably be found in the US.

“Anybody who spins lies and threatens and all that theater that goes on with some of the investigations and the congressional committees and the Rand Paul’s and all that other nonsense, that’s noise… I know what my job is,” he said.

It seems his job is to be a political bureaucrat. He really doesn’t like Republicans.

Fauci Blames Cruz for J6?

Host Margaret Brennan asked about a suggestion made by Sen. Cruz in October to prosecute him.

Fauci laughed at the idea and then slammed Cruz.

“Yeah. I have to laugh at that. I should be prosecuted? What happened on January 6, Senator?” he said.

“Do you think that this is about making you a scapegoat to deflect from [former] President [Donald] Trump?” the host then asked.

“Of course!” the doctor responded. “You have to be asleep not to figure that one out.”

“That’s OK, I’m just going to do my job and I’m going to be saving lives and they’re going to be lying,” he said.

While he thinks he’s saving lives, people are becoming drug-involved, killing themselves, and losing their livelihoods. Some are flooding through our borders with COV and others are unvaccinated. He doesn’t care about any of that.

The best part was when he said Cruz is criticizing science because he, Fauci, “represents science” [in other words, he is science] and “that’s dangerous”. Irrationally, Fauci is saying, Sen. Cruz criticized me, and I am science, therefore, Cruz criticized science. The fallacy, of course, is he is not science and only represents the bureaucracy.

Watch:

Fauci just called for Ted Cruz to be investigated for Jan 6 pic.twitter.com/oSS14gE8Gx — Jack Posobiec ✝️ (@JackPosobiec) November 28, 2021

