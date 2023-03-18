Fauci Tours Cable TV With His Natural Origin of SARS-CoV-2 Tales

Dr. Anthony Fauci is on a tour of the sycophantic media trying to convince people that SARS-CoV-2 was of natural origin. He’s supposed to be retired but appears to be double-dipping as a consultant.
You can watch some of his BS tours:
This is some of the evidence via Dr. Robert Malone that he’s not telling the truth on his tour of cable TV:
- Jeffrey Sachs (chair of the Lancet commission investigating the origin) and World Health Organization (WHO) Director Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus have concluded that SARS-CoV-2 was engineered in a laboratory (see this reference).
- The Department of Energy (DOE) in a classified intelligence report has concluded that Covid-19 most likely originated with a leak from a laboratory, although this conclusion was made with “low” confidence.
- The FBI backed the lab leak theory with “moderate confidence” in a 2021 report. Christopher Wray, the FBI director, has also weighed in on the debate over Covid’s origins and endorsed the theory that it may have leaked from a lab. (see this reference).
Redfield threw everybody under the bus:
- Recently, Robert (Bob) Redfield threw Anthony Fauci, NIAID, the US State Department, USAID, and DoD under the bus concerning funding for the Wuhan Institute of Virology of the Chinese Academy of Sciences (now under control of the CCP Peoples Revolutionary Army) to perform the gain of function research which purportedly gave rise to this virus.
- The Project Veritas document releases appear to explain the “rationale” for this funding (see this reference and this 2022 reference) and Redfield’s testimony (see this reference).
- Now we also have these additional truth bombs from Senate investigator Diane Cutler, Senator Roger Marshall, and CBS News. Video is available
Americans don’t realize what is going on thanks to his tours on cable with a media that bows and scrapes to the disinformation.
Anthony Fauci knows he will tried for Crimes Against Humanity in the Hague when President Trump takes back the White House. He is potentially responsible for over 7 Million Deaths Worldwide.
Fauci is undeniably a liar. The question seems to me to be, is he an arrogant fool, so self-deluded, he believes his own lies. Does he see is ill-gotten gains simly as the just reward for his “brilliance”?