FBI and MI-5 Warn: Most “Horrific Business Disruptions the World Has Ever Seen”

The heads of Britain and America’s intelligence agencies have promised more investigations into China. They warned that the world faces a “game-changing challenge” from the ruling communist party. This is as we have a president whose nearly every action helped China.

Director General Ken McCallum said MI5 is running seven times as many investigations into China as it was four years ago. There are plans to “grow as much again” to tackle the nation’s widespread attempts at interference.

At MI5’s Thames House headquarters in London on Wednesday, business leaders, and academic chiefs were told that a Chinese takeover of Taiwan could “represent one of the most horrific business disruptions the world has ever seen.”

McCallum said, “Today is the first time the heads of the FBI and MI5 have shared a public platform.”

“We’re doing so to send the clearest signal we can on a massive shared challenge: China,” he continued.

He said, “The most game-changing challenge we face comes from the Chinese communist party. It’s covertly applying pressure across the globe.”

McCallum continued, “MI5 has already more than doubled our previously-constrained effort against Chinese activity of concern. Today we’re running seven times as many investigations as we were in 2018.”

He added, “We plan to grow as much again, while also maintaining significant effort against Russian and Iranian covert threats.”

THEY’RE PLANNING TO GO TO WAR OVER TAIWAN?

Wray warned if China tries to “forcibly take over Taiwan it would represent one of the most horrific business disruptions the world has ever seen.”

Wray added the Chinese government “poses an even more serious threat to Western businesses than even many sophisticated business people realize,” and said the “danger” from China is “complex and growing.”

He said, “The Chinese government is set on stealing your technology – whatever it is that makes your industry tick – and using it to undercut your business, and dominate your market. And they’re set on using every tool at their disposal to do it.”

Wray contended that the FBI has “even caught people affiliated with Chinese companies out in the U.S. heartland, sneaking into fields to dig up proprietary, genetically modified seeds, which would have cost them nearly a decade and billions in research to develop themselves.”

“The Chinese government is trying to shape the world by interfering in our politics, and those of our allies. All of that is to say – China poses a far more complex and pervasive threat to businesses than even the most sophisticated company leaders realize,” Wray said.

She tweeted, “Christopher Wray, the FBI director, said Beijing is drawing lessons from Russia’s war in Ukraine. Talking about the Chinese threat against Taiwan, he said the Chinese government was looking for ways to protect its economy against any potential, future sanctions. ‘In our world, we call that kind of behavior a clue,’ Mr. Wray said, sharing a platform with Ken McCallum on a visit to MI5’s headquarters in London. Western allies used sweeping sanctions to punish Russian President Vladimir Putin over his invasion of Ukraine.”

“In a Q&A session after the speech, Christopher Wray, the @FBI Director, gave a sense of the increase in investigations against Chinese activity that his service is doing – up by about 1,300% in the past several years, with a new investigation opened on average every 12 hours. Asked if the level of Chinese spying activity has changed since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, the @FBI chief said: ‘The tempo at which the Chinese intelligence services and other proxies acting on their behalf have been going has been blistering for quite some time now.’”

Why are we then killing businesses with sanctions that only hurt the West and the US? Why are we destroying our energy sector when we face this national security threat?

These people seem anxious to go to war with China in addition to Russia. Just an observation.

