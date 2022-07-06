Biden’s Top [Drag Queen] Staffer Defended an Underage Gay Prostitute Website

M Dowling
Biden’s top new staffer defended an underage gay prostitution website that was raided by the FBI in 2015. The staffer, Samuel Brinton is a controversial appointee whose work as a drag queen and LGBTQ+ activist has come under scrutiny.

If you ever doubted that Democrats are trying to destroy this country, doubt no more.

Brinton is the new Deputy Assistant Secretary for Spent Fuel and Waste Disposition.

Undue political influence and preferences were applied according to a whistleblower.

“Undue political influence and preferences were applied” at the DOE to select Brinton for the position, which the employee also alleged Brinton was potentially unqualified to hold, a letter from the whistleblower claims.

He is gender-fluid and that’s why he has his job. He doesn’t have the qualifications for the job.

This is the letter:

Ig Letter46100 by Raheem Kassam

 

WHO IS SAM BRINTON

You can check out the staffer’s Twitter feed here.

Sam Brinton received a dual Master’s degree in engineering systems and nuclear science and engineering from MIT. He is the son of Southern Baptist missionaries and a survivor of what he says is a traumatic and torturous conversion therapy experience.

According to the website LGBTQreligiousarchives.org, Sam has worn his stilettos to Congress to advise legislators about nuclear policy and to the White House where he advised President Obama and Michelle Obama on LGBT issues. He shows young men and women everywhere he goes that they can be who they are and gives them courage. Once, while he was walking around Disney World in 6-inch stilettos with his boyfriend, a young gay boy saw Sam with his boyfriend and started crying. He told his mother, ‘”t’s true, Mom. WE can be our own princess here.” 

The staffer’s kinks are animal sexuality and gay uncle BDSM? Uh, what?

He’s Also Been a Drag Queen and Sister Ray Dee O’Active

The staffer thinks he’s a dog or something.


2 Comments
PanamaPat
PanamaPat
17 minutes ago

The Obiden Junta has metamorphosed the White House into the Weird House.

Peter B. Prange
Peter B. Prange
30 minutes ago

Mmmm! “The staffer’s kinks are animal sexuality…”Moral depravity seems to rule wherever Biden goes. Still wondering if he followed Bill Clinton to ‘sex island.”With leadership like this the USA will go down the drain faster than Hitler’s Reich.And 60+% of Democrats want Biden to have a 2nd term.Birds of a feather do flock together.Work to elect true patriot citizens in 2022 and 2024 before it all end in a Bunker under the capitol city.

