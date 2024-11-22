FBI Dir. Wray and DHS Secretary Mayorkas Refuse to Testify Publicly

By
M DOWLING
-
2
37

FBI Director Wray and Department of Homeland Security Secretary Mayorkas refused to testify publicly before the Senate regarding threats to our national security and border vulnerabilities.

We don’t have a president, an FBI, or a Homeland Security Chief who is answerable to the people.

Committee Chairman Gary Peters said Mayorkas and Wray’s refusal to appear is a “shocking departure” from the 15-year tradition of holding the annual hearing on worldwide threats. In a statement to Fox News Digital, the FBI argued that Wray and other officials have already “testified extensively” in public about threats facing the U.S., and that the bureau “has repeatedly demonstrated our commitment to responding to Congressional oversight and being transparent with the American people.”

“FBI leaders…believe the Committee would benefit most from further substantive discussions and additional information that can only be provided in a classified setting,” the FBI said in a statement.

A DHS spokesman said much the same thing.

We are on the precipice of World War, six caravans heading for the border, and they don’t see any reason to brief the Senate and the people.

Why aren’t they under arrest for contempt of Congress?


