Denver Mayor to Deploy Police, Tell Residents to Meet ICE at City Border

M DOWLING
Mike Johnston, Mayor of Denver, Colorado, who welcomed all unvetted Venezuelan migrants, including Tren de Aragua gang members, has vowed to fight Trump administration efforts to deport illegal aliens. He thinks he’s the mayor of illegal aliens.

Johnston now promises to fight any effort at mass deportations or canceling sanctuary city status. The way he wants to fight is shockingly insane, even for a woke Democrat.

HE PREDICTS TIANANMEN SQUARE MOMENT

He indicated that Trump officials who try to enter Denver in numbers to carry out deportations will run into Denver police at the county line. He will also encourage tens of thousands of citizens to prevent deportations.

The mayor also takes heart in the fact that the people of Denver—not just the administration—would likely resist a mass deportation effort by federal forces.

“More than us having DPD stationed at the county line to keep them out, you would have 50,000 Denverites there,” Johnston said. “It’s like the Tiananmen Square moment with the rose and the gun, right?” You’d have every one of those Highland moms who came out for the migrants. And you do not want to mess with them.”


