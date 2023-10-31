FBI Director Wray Warns of Threats to US, Ignores Open Border

Here’s big news that isn’t news to any of us who’ve been paying attention. NBC News reports that FBI director Christopher Wray on Tuesday warned that Hamas’s actions in the Middle East could inspire other terrorist attacks, including by violent extremists in the US.

“We assess that the actions of Hamas and its allies will serve as an inspiration the likes of which we haven’t seen since ISIS launched its so-called caliphate years ago,” Wray said in testimony before the Senate Homeland Security Committee at a hearing on threats to America.

Wray testified alongside Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas and other U.S. officials. He said multiple foreign terrorist organizations have called for attacks against Americans and the West in just the last few weeks.

“Here in the United States, our most immediate concern is that violent extremists — individuals or small groups — will draw inspiration from the events in the Middle East to carry out attacks against Americans going about their daily lives,” he told senators. “That includes not just homegrown violent extremists inspired by a foreign terrorist organization, but also domestic violent extremists targeting Jewish or Muslim communities.”

Wray said the FBI arrested a man in Houston last week who was studying how to build bombs and posted online about his support for killing Jews. The FBI director also highlighted the brutal killing of a 6-year-old Muslim boy in Illinois earlier this month that his agency is investigating as a hate crime. He conflated the two situations, although the latter is an extremely rare occurrence.

The FBI, he continued, has “multiple, ongoing investigations” into people affiliated with Hamas.

“Bottom line, we’re going to continue to do everything in our power to protect the American people and support our partners in Israel,” he said. “Protecting Americans from the threat of terrorism is, and remains, our No. 1 priority.”

What he won’t say is that our border is wide open, and anyone could come in, nor will he say anything about the huge numbers of so-called refugees from terror countries.

Sen. Rand Paul also grilled Wray about censoring Americans.

At a Senate Homeland Security Committee hearing on Tuesday, Sen. Rand Paul grilled FBI Director Chris Wray on the FBI's connections to social media companies.

