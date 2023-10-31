Senate Uniparty Rejects Speaker Johnson’s Bill

Speaker Mike Johnson’s bill to separate Israel funding from Ukraine and offset the 14.3 billion in Israel aid with cuts to the IRS budget is not going to move in the Democrat-controlled Senate, The Hill reports.

Senate Foreign Relations Committee chairman Ben Cardin, a Democrat, declared the proposal to cut IRS funding to pay for aid to Israel is “a non-starter. It’s a poison pill.”

THE UNIPARTY SPEAKS

Senator Roger Wicker, one of McConnell’s followers, wants the two alleged national security priorities of Ukraine and Israel tied together.

“I’m open to suggestions, but I think it’s important that we do border, Ukraine, Israel and give Taiwan what they need.”

Meanwhile, our border is wide open, and they know the border security written into the bill is a joke. The border security facilitates mass release and resettlement.

That’s exactly what the new speaker doesn’t want.

Senator Murkowski said, “Realistically speaking, it’s going to be challenging. We all know how hard it is to find offsets of substance. This is real money we’re talking about. If you’re looking at trying to offset the entire package, I think that’s going to be a real challenge for that. We’re operating with a pretty tight timeline frame in order to move something.”

She’s worried they won’t be able to get the money for Ukraine if it’s separated.

RINO McConnell urged Senate GOP colleagues at a lunch meeting last week to keep the Israel and Ukraine money together. There was pushback from senators Vance, Lee, Scott, and Johnson.

McConnell conflated Israel and Ukraine.

“Right now, loud voices on both sides of the aisle are suggesting that American leadership isn’t worth the cost. Some say our support for Ukraine comes at the expense of more important priorities, but as I’ve said every time I’ve got the chance, it’s a false choice,” he said. “America is a global superpower with global interests, and enemies of democracy around the world like nothing more than to outlast our resolve to resist Russian aggression.”

He warned that a Russian victory in Ukraine would imperil the security and economy of all of Europe, the United States’s largest trading partner and strategic ally.

Schumer added his comments, which included the need to give $100 million to [the Hamas terrorists in] Gaza. There is no way to give the money to Gaza and keep the Hamas government from getting it.

“The way forward is exceptionally clear. We must pass the president’s supplemental request, which has funding for Israel, Ukraine, and the South Pacific while providing critical humanitarian aid for Gaza,” he said. “America does not have the luxury of burying our heads in the sand or leaving our friends to fend for themselves.”

OPINION

McConnell and Schumer, the Senate leaders, are complete frauds. While the border is open, and we’re spending the country into bankruptcy, they can’t say anything believable about “American leadership.”

We’re looking for war in all these places, and the aid they want to give Taiwan will start more trouble with China. Ukraine is a corrupt autocracy, not a democracy, and we are supporting them. As for the border, Biden has a clause to increase immigration, speed it up, and make it easier. That’s the poison pill.

Our national debt is $33.685 trillion, and we’re running a $2 trillion deficit.

