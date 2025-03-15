FBI Won’t Get Their New Gargantuan Building

President Trump will keep the FBI in DC, but they won’t get a new, massive building. Instead, the FBI Director Kash Patel said they don’t need it. They will occupy part of an old Commerce building.

President Trump made the comments at the Department of Justice.

The federal government planned to build a new FBI headquarters complex on three 58, 61, and 80-acre sites in Virginia.

That is twice the size of the Pentagon building, which accounts for 29 acres plus a five-acre courtyard. The new FBI headquarters would have surpassed the Russian Kremlin, which contains government offices, the presidential residence, auditoriums, an arsenal, a museum, and several churches, all in slightly more than 66 acres.

The only reason to build it is to make it into more of a figurative monument to a police state and more big government. As for Biden claiming they needed more space, he was clueless.

The FBI failed on 9/11, Fort Hood, San Bernardino, but they managed to threaten parents who didn’t like DEI education. They called religious Catholics and Evangelicals “domestic threats.” In other words, they were directed to abuse their authority.

The FBI doesn’t need a building. Some in the FBI need re-direction and some education on integrity and who and what are genuine threats.

The GSA made the decision and it’s unclear if the President can change it.

Top Democrats representing Maryland in Congress have spent years advocating for the FBI’s relocation to Greenbelt. In a joint statement with Gov. Wes Moore, they plan to continue working to bring the headquarters to Maryland.

“He’s under some illusion that he can waltz into town and just change the law,” said Del. Jazz Lewis.

He’s just the president. What can he do when all the leftist judges interfere?

NEWS: President Donald Trump says he does not want the new FBI headquarters to be in Maryland, rather he wants it in DC. “They were going to build it…in Maryland, a liberal state, but that has no bearing on what I’m about to say. But we’re going to stop it.” pic.twitter.com/LMn3HuhvoO — Mikenzie Frost (@MikenzieFrost) March 14, 2025

Leftist Maryland politicians think the administration is trying to harm them.

Once again Donald Trump is trying to harm Marylanders. Not on our watch. I have confidence in Team Maryland to fight back. There was a deal on the table, and Trump now is reneging. Shame. On. Him. https://t.co/5t6ij2pdyP — Delegate Adrian Boafo (@AdrianBoafo) March 14, 2025

Subscribe to the Daily Newsletter Name Last name Email