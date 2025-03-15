President Trump repeated his call for Russia to spare the Ukrainian soldiers. He said Ukraine shouldn’t pick on someone bigger than they are. As Putin claims he wants to agree to the peace deal, Ukrainian president Zelensky has created new roadblocks.

Don’t Pick on Anyone Bigger

Kyiv, hoping to gain leverage for future peace talks, took over Russia’s Kursk Region in August 2024. Russia moved to take it back recently, capturing 86% of the territory.

According to the Russian Defense Ministry, the remaining Ukrainian units are mostly “encircled” and “isolated.”

“Russia has a large group of Ukrainian soldiers, as we speak, surrounded and in grave danger. They’ve been able to surround them,” Trump said in a speech at the Justice Department on Friday, adding that his predecessor, Joe Biden, “should have never let this war happen.”

“First of all, you don’t want to pick on somebody that’s a lot larger than you, even with the money. We gave them a lot of money and a lot of equipment. We make the best military equipment in the world, but even with all that… It’s unbelievable,” Trump said.

His comment was aimed at Joe Biden for letting it happen. Worse than that, the Western powers pushed the lie.

It wasn’t Ukraine’s fault. We have video of the John McCain delegation telling them they could defeat Russia. Victoria Nuland and her allies, including those in the EU, also told them they could win and NATO would be with them forever.

Ukrainian Soldiers Would Still Face Justice

Russian President Vladimir Putin said earlier in the day that he is “sympathetic” to Trump’s plea for Moscow to spare the lives of the Ukrainian soldiers, but added that for his call to be “effectively heeded,” Kiev must order its troops to surrender.

“If they lay down their arms and surrender, [we] will guarantee them their lives and dignified treatment in accordance with international law and Russian legal norms,” Putin said.

The Russian leader also stated that the Ukrainian forces committed “numerous crimes against civilians” during their incursion into Kursk Region and that Russian law enforcement is treating their actions as “terrorism.”

The soldiers might prefer to fight to the end rather than face Russian justice.

A lot of money went to Ukraine to defeat the Russians, or whatever.

“I don’t know where all that money went…” -Zelensky to AP regarding $76 BILLION in aid…which is far less than the $177 BILLION cited by American Officials. SPOTTED in Monaco…a convoy of Luxury Cars with Ukrainian Licence Plates. pic.twitter.com/JbtqonuubY — Liz Churchill (@liz_churchill10) March 15, 2025

Ukraine Continues Fighting and Zelensky Sabotages

Seven hours ago Zelensky said, “I ask you to talk to America, to President Trump, to help bring peace faster. This can happen through full sanctions, strong pressure, and forcing Russia to make peace.”

“Everyone is interested in a strong, undiminished army — those partners with whom we are in discussions. Regarding the maintenance and strengthening of such an army, everyone understands that this is a shared responsibility. Ukraine cannot do this alone.

“Everyone understands that at the current pace, Ukraine and Europe can be strengthened within five years. We believe this is too long and too dangerous. We have shown that in wartime, it can be done faster, but everyone must act swiftly. This means strengthening and massively increasing production in all allied countries to make real the security guarantees for all of Europe.”

As for his soldiers in Kursk, he said the situation is stabilized, Putin is lying, and the operation of Ukrainian forces continues. He said that Moscow wants to continue the war.

Roadblocks

President Trump repeated his call to let the Ukrainian soldiers live. Putin declared that the “situation for peace is starting to move” and said President Trump was doing everything he could.

Zelensky always seems like he’s putting roadblocks in the way of peace. Thirty days isn’t enough, he wants money and security, aka troops on the ground.

Least surprising thing ever. Zelensky is putting criteria on a cease fire. He wants money guarantees. pic.twitter.com/0q8D3dmOpF — Spitfire (@DogRightGirl) March 15, 2025

