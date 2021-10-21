FDA Is Considering Giving an EUA Vaccine to Children

















The FDA is considering giving a EUA (Emergency Use Authorization) drug to children (5 to 11 years of age). A EUA is a not “approved” drug for children. Under a EUA, the drug is for emergency use only.

On October 14th, the White House had alerted governors to get ready to vaccinate children. Biden purchased 65 million doses for the effort. The drug was not even approved and might not be except under a EUA.

The meeting presentations will be heard, viewed, captioned, and recorded through an online teleconferencing platform. The committee will meet in an open session to discuss a request to amend Pfizer-BioNTech’s Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) for the administration of their COVID-19 mRNA vaccine to children 5 through 11 years of age.

