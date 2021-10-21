Trump’s Ready to Launch His Social Media Company: TRUTH Social & TMTG

















Former President Trump is launching his own social media company. It will be publicly traded through a merger vehicle (NASDAQ: DWAC).

Donald J. Trump, the Chairman of TMTG – Trump Media Technology Group – stated, “I created TRUTH Social and TMTG to stand up to the tyranny of Big Tech. We live in a world where the Taliban has a huge presence on Twitter, yet your favorite American President has been silenced. This is unacceptable. I am excited to send out my first TRUTH on TRUTH Social very soon. TMTG was founded with a mission to give a voice to all. I’m excited to soon begin sharing my thoughts on TRUTH Social and to fight back against Big Tech. Everyone asks me why doesn’t someone stand up to Big Tech? Well, we will be soon!”

GETTR issued a statement:

