Federal Judge Finds J6 Parader Innocent of 4 Misdemeanor Counts

A federal judge on Wednesday found that a New Mexico man “reasonably believed” that police officers let him into the US Capitol during the Jan. 6 breach. He declared defendant Matthew Martin not guilty of all charges. All he did was parade around after the police let him in, like so many others.

US District Judge Trevor McFadden said Martin had a “plausible” belief that he had permission because officers didn’t try to stop him from entering.

The DoJ tried to say he was guilty because there were signs saying “area closed,” and video of a broken window, alarms, police in riot gear, and people who encountered tear gas.

McFadden said that Martin’s conduct was as “minimal and non-serious” as the judge could imagine for someone who went into the Capitol on Jan. 6.

THE SILENT OBSERVER

He said that Martin seemed to be a “silent observer” of the scene. He didn’t try to crowd the police, protest, or wave the “Trump” flag that he was carrying.

Waving the flag is a problem?

Martin appeared “quiet” and “orderly” as he walked inside the building, filmed video inside the Rotunda similar to how the media would behave. He didn’t appear to interfere with officers as he filmed a clash with rioters later in the afternoon on a north terrace of the building.

Several people who did the same are now felons because they had leftist or cowardly judges who politicized J6.

Judge McFadden is still responsible for a number of J6 detainees. “But considering the pressure DC judges are under to appease the DOJ and convict “insurrectionists,” his acquittal today of Matthew Martin on the 4 most common misdemeanors is courageous,” Julie Kelly, Editor of American Greatness wrote on Twitter.

Democrats are monsters. They will do anything, say whatever lies it takes, and hurt all who get in their way to engage in political mischief. The ones who don’t, along with a lot of Republicans, keep silent.

