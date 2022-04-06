3 GOP OK Judge Jackson, a Vote Against Core Republican Beliefs

Sens. Lisa Murkowski (Alaska), Susan Collins (Maine), and Mitt Romney(Utah) firmly rejected the tactics of more conservative colleagues on the Senate Judiciary Committee, according to The Hill. They went against Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell with their decision.

Unfortunately, without RINO Collins, Republicans lose Maine, and this particular decision isn’t critical. If Jackson isn’t appointed, another communist would be recommended. In fact, Jackson had the votes without the three Republicans.

These three Democrats posing as Republicans are giving Democrats fodder. They allegedly decided they wanted to be non-partisan.

It’s more likely that they have ulterior motives. These three are not good people.

JACKSON’S BELIEFS ARE DIAMETRICALLY OPPOSED TO THE GOP

Judge Ketanje Brown Jackson believes in open borders, loose crime laws, doesn’t know what a woman is, and doesn’t know if we have inherent rights. Additionally, she won’t say if she believes in stacking the court. The truth is she is Demand Justice’s first choice and they are communists.

The three are trying to say they are restoring dignity or something. Right, until a Republican appoints a judge, and then the Democrat loons will be screaming, banging on doors, and waving bloody cloths around once again

Romney even rejected Jackson once before but now seems to think she’s okay.

THESE ARE THE COMMENTS FROM THE HILL

Murkowski told reporters that she thought colleagues such as Sens. Josh Hawley (R-Mo.) and Ted Cruz (R-Texas) went too far in challenging Jackson to defend her record, though she didn’t mention anyone by name.

Collins said she hopes her vote for the nominee will help lower the partisan temperature of the Senate confirmation process.

“I think what needs to happen is first of all people need to ignore groups like Demand Justice that are pressuring them to vote one way or the other on Supreme Court justices,” she said, referring to the progressive advocacy group that pressured Justice Stephen Breyer to retire and in February announced a $1 million advertising buy to support Jackson’s nomination.

“And second, we need to get back to what Congress clearly delineates as the role for the Senate versus the president,” Collins said, alluding to her view that Congress should give the president, regardless of party, “considerable deference” on high court nominees.

Romney voted against confirming Jackson to the D.C. Circuit Court of Appeals last year, and said he grew more comfortable with the idea of her sitting on the Supreme Court after meeting her in person and reviewing her record.

“I had concerns in the past that she was not part of the mainstream. During our conversation together and during the hearing, I concluded that she was. That plus her qualifications got me where I was,” he explained.

