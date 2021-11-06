Federal Judge Halts OSHA Law over “grave statutory and constitutional issues”

















On Saturday, and citing “grave statutory and constitutional issues,” the Fifth Circuit of the Federal Court of Appeals has temporarily suspended the federal vaccine mandate.

The mandate which was formally enacted by the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) at crazy Joe’s behest, ordered companies with more than 100 employees to require them to be vaccinated, or get tested weekly for COVID-19.

Breaking. 5th Circuit panel stays OSHA vaccine mandate pic.twitter.com/5lAha74Ptk — Josh Blackman (@JoshMBlackman) November 6, 2021

