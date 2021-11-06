Energy Secretary Laughs Heartily When Asked About US Plan for Oil Production

















A host asked Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm what the Biden administration’s plan is to increase U.S. oil production [other than begging OPEC to increase production?]. Her response was to laugh and say that’s “hilarious.” This is while Americans are suffering under the burden of higher gas and fuel prices. We fail to see the humor.

Then she went on to say it’s a global issue, she wishes she had “the magic wand,” and OPEC controls it. The incompetent ideologue must have forgotten that we are energy independent. All we have to do is drill!

Watch this ridiculous woman:

