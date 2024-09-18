Feds Cut Interest Rates 50bps As Debt Rises

The Feds dropped the interest rate by half a point. This will make Harris fare better, but it does not address the core problem. It will also make China and Wall Street happy.

This is BS. The economy isn’t strong. Every sector is a bubble: stocks, housing, autos, pensions, etc. Food and energy prices are bad. Harris’s idea is to control prices like a dictator and destroy capitalism.

Inflation was never under control, and it will get worse. Purchasing power will collapse further.

This is a CLEAR Fed pivot and the Fed is signaling that they believe inflation is sustainably moving to 2%. The Fed is now making unemployment their top priority as the labor market has weakened. Huge decision.

The problem is the core problem of ever-increasing debt.

EJ Antoni joins Wealthion in special coverage of the Fed's Federal Open Market Committee this week. EJ explains why the Fed's plan to cut interest rates won't solve the deeper economic problems threatening American financial stability.

Currently, and it’s getting worse, 55 cents on every dollar is going to interest.

About half of all personal federal income taxes are going just to interest on the debt; grab your most recent paystub and realize that half your income tax is not going to roads, bridges, the military, schools, hospitals, or Social Security – JUST INTEREST