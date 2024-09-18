Feds Cut Interest Rates 50bps As Debt Rises

M DOWLING
The Feds dropped the interest rate by half a point. This will make Harris fare better, but it does not address the core problem. It will also make China and Wall Street happy.

This is BS. The economy isn’t strong. Every sector is a bubble: stocks, housing, autos, pensions, etc. Food and energy prices are bad. Harris’s idea is to control prices like a dictator and destroy capitalism.

Inflation was never under control, and it will get worse. Purchasing power will collapse further.

The problem is the core problem of ever-increasing debt.

Currently, and it’s getting worse, 55 cents on every dollar is going to interest.


