Huge: X Is Now Accessible to Brazilians In a Most Clever Way

Reportedly, X in Brazil has changed its IP, allowing Brazilians to once again get on X without a VPN, Doge Designer writes:

Brazilians are now able to access without a VPN.

Reports suggest this is due to adopting Cloudflare’s services to protect its servers. This protection dynamically changes ‘s IP address.

In Brazil, Cloudflare runs major institutions, including banks and government websites, et cetera, making app blocking much more difficult.

Using Cloudflare makes it difficult for the censors to take it down, since it uses the same infrastructure as banks and government sites.

X is actually online this morning in Brazil, apparently due to technical reasons nobody has yet explained. Remember: totalitarians are also incompetent! Sometimes that’s a good thing pic.twitter.com/xAe4DXDdBd — Michael Shellenberger (@shellenberger) September 18, 2024