Fight Against Biden’s Plan to Force ERs to Perform Elective Abortions

The Biden Administration is sneaking through a national abortion mandate that turns every hospital emergency department into an abortion facility.

The U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops and a coalition of national Catholic organizations have brought the case to the U.S. Supreme Court. The Thomas More Society has filed a “friend of the court” brief.

Unborn children are protected under a federal law known as the Emergency Medical Treatment and Active Labor Act, or “EMTALA.” This federal law states that both mom and unborn baby must be cared for in emergency medical situations. HHS Secretary Becerra reinterpreted the law, making it something it was never intended to be.

That is typical for Democrats – twist laws to their will.

The Biden Administration is pushing for abortion to be forced on emergency rooms nationwide—even after the U.S. Supreme Court has said there is no “constitutional right” to abortion.

Biden’s HHS wants to force all doctors to provide abortions.

Biden and HHS Secretary Xavier Becerra are cherry-picking certain words in the law while ignoring its life-affirming language to push a radical agenda that has already been outlawed with the Dobbs decision.

Tyler Brooks, Thomas More Society Senior Counsel, explained the key problems with Becerra’s guidelines.

“Trying to force a physician to take the life of an unborn child under a law that is expressly designed to save lives is not only contradictory but also ludicrous,” stated Brooks. “An elective abortion is an intentional choice to kill a preborn baby, and emergency medical treatment is intended to preserve life. This act, as interpreted by the Biden Administration, violates the conscience rights of medical personnel who believe that abortion is immoral. It is a blatant violation of the Religious Freedom Restoration Act.”

If the Biden Administration has its way, every single hospital in the country will be required to provide abortions under the guise of “emergency healthcare.”

