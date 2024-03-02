In an unheard-of and unprecedented move in a free society, the White House is demanding Fox News retract its coverage of bribery allegations against Joe Biden‘s son, Hunter. They are using the arrest of Mr. Alexander Smirnov, a valued FBI operative for over 14 years, as the reason. However, Mr. Smirnov is not even part of their investigation. The House Republicans never knew his name, and Mr. Smirnov is not the basis of their findings against Hunter Biden.

THE THREAT

Calling the allegations against Hunter Biden “false,” White House special assistant to the president and his chief propagandist Ian Sams blasted the network for covering claims of bribery against the president’s son both online and over its airwaves “aggressively.”

“I would cite the number of times Jesse Watters, and Sean Hannity promoted this allegation and made false statements about President Biden on primetime television throughout this time period, but the footnote citations would fill multiple pages,” Sams wrote in his letter to Fox News top brass, which was obtained Thursday by The Hill.

“As you of course now know, the source of this allegation has been federally indicted for making the whole thing up,” Sams continued. “Despite this, Fox has taken no steps to retract, correct, or update its reporting on this false allegation from 2023.”

As an aside, they’re keeping their once-valued operative in prison as if he were a domestic terrorist over a mistake he made with dates.

A Fox News spokesperson said: “Fox News Media has reported on all key developments since the announcement that Alexander Smirnov was charged with lying to the FBI, featuring the story prominently.”

“We will continue to report on developments in all aspects of the ongoing investigations, hearings, and trials,” the spokesperson said.

The White House has tremendous power and more since they’ve decided laws don’t matter if they don’t like them. They arrested Mr. Smirnov, one of the FBI’s most valued targets, over a mistake in dates and undoubtedly to put forward this claim.

The House GOP has tapes of Hunter bribing a top Chinese official, and they have checks, and shell companies, witness declarations, and more.

