We have to get back to talking to one another, and we can’t do it with the administration we currently have. The United States is for everyone, regardless of race, gender, or religion.

America is worth fighting for! No Marxism, no collectivism, ever!

We had fireworks everywhere in my neighborhood, in every direction we looked. It’s against the law in New York, but it’s Independence Day.

Kate Smith wasn’t racist. It’s another divisive lie.

A great man with a great vision. America must win this war.