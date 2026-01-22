Finally Two Arrests: BLM Marxists Who Raided the Cities Church

As most people know by now, Don Lemon and Nekima Armstrong led a group of BLM and other radicals into the Cities Church, screaming and chanting during a service. They frightened the parishioners who were only in the church to worship Jesus.

Ms. Armstrong, a member of Black Lives Matter, an anarcho-communist organization, said the pastor must leave the church if he is tied to ICE. She seemed to think he works for ICE. Does it matter? Helping ICE and working for ICE is a good thing. By the way, this is not her church, if she even has a church.

Chauntyll Allen, a member of the St. Paul School Board since 2020, was also arrested. Allen is also a founder of Black Lives Matter Twin Cities. People have to stop hiring anarcho-communists.

Here is Allen calling ICE murderers, claiming her group did what needed to be done. She’s not sorry for terrorizing people.

Allen was perp-walked, as was Armstrong.

Certifiable William Kelly, who shows up at many of these insane communist raids, is raging over the arrests. He needs to go down, too. He’s a well-known agitator.

I was hoping for arrests of the people funding this, but it’s more than Pam Bondi has done so far. It’s hard to know if she planned to do anything because she sent a warning letter to Don Lemon, putting him on notice. There was a lot of backlash, including from her own deputy of civil rights, Harmeet Dhillon.

I wonder how many mansions Nekima owns. Reportedly, she makes a million dollars a year. Armstrong formerly worked for the NAACP, which used to be a great organization, but it turned communist.

From 2019 to 2024, Armstrong served as executive director of the Wayfinder Foundation, a shady nonprofit, receiving $936,000 in salary and $201,000 in benefits while the group gave out about $700,000 in grants. In 2024 alone, her pay hit $215,726 plus $40,548 in benefits, outpacing the nonprofit’s $158,811 in grants that year, amid $5.2 million in revenue from donors like the Walton Family Foundation. The Fox News report, based on IRS filings, arrives as the DOJ probes the church disruption she helped organize, spotlighting questions about nonprofit executive pay in activism.

Much of the money for nonprofits comes from taxpayers, not only donors. They don’t pay taxes, which means taxpayers pay for their own destruction.

MORE DETAILS

Outside of Cities Church, Lemon spoke with civil rights attorney and social justice activist Nekima Levy Armstrong, who said she was part of something called Operation Pull Up. Essentially, protesters and activists show up at what they perceive to be a “key location” to disrupt a business. Specifically, they were there to target the church’s pastor. They want him gone.

Armstrong is a Juris Doctor, yet was so sure of herself, probably because of black privilege, that she confessed to her guilt. Old ladies who prayed outside an abortion clinic were sentenced to years in prison for it.

Reminder, Nekima Levy Armstrong is an idiot.

Armstrong couldn’t care less about Renee Good. It’s people like her who caused Renee’s death.

She made a point of saying it was a clandestine operation, and there is proof that Don Lemon was listening live so he could live-stream it. He didn’t warn the parishioners or the police. He’s lucky no one was shot.

David Easterwood is the pastor of Cities Church.

The pastor supports ICE, and Ms. Armstrong said he is not acceptable. She decided he can’t be in this church.

“They cannot pretend to be a house of God while harboring someone who is directing ICE agents to wreak havoc upon our community and who killed Renee Good,” said Armstrong, who is also a reverend.

