Presitigious Dr. Who Carved Up 11 Year Old Kids Also Tried to Destroy Dr. Haim

Earlier this week, I mentioned that some esteemed doctors are engaged in transgender operations on children as young as 11 years of age. Children cannot give informed consent, certainly not at 11 years. Parents who allow this are misled or want to hurt their children. There is evil in the world, and some parents hate their children. I have seen it up front as an educator.

Dr. Kristy Rialon is one of the doctors who was cutting up kids and implanting transgender hormone devices into their bodies. She is the doctor who lodged a fake rape accusation against Dr. Eithan Haim when he exposed her child abuse operation.

Dr. Haim is suing her and others. He could have gone to jail for ten years for exposing her.

Prestigious doctors are involved in some truly awful behavior. What happened to do no harm? Rialon has an impressive resume. Parents would think they were in the best hands. In the least, she must lose her medical license.

Dr. Kristy Rialon is a board-certified pediatric surgeon who provides care in all aspects of neonatal and pediatric surgery. She spent four years in Houston as a student at Rice University, graduating Magna Cum Laude with a degree in biochemistry while working in the lab of Nobel Laureate Richard Smalley. Her interest in pediatric surgery began as a student at Harvard Medical School. She completed her general surgery training at Duke University Hospital and then a pediatric surgery fellowship at the Hospital for Sick Children in Toronto, where she trained with Dr. Jacob Langer, a pioneer in the treatment of Hirschsprung disease. During her residency, she was awarded a competitive research grant from the National Institute of Health to study pancreatic cancer. She also subsequently completed a clinical research fellowship in vascular surgery at Boston Children’s Hospital.

She is not stupid, yet she carved up little children, and Dr. Haim tried to save them from her. Eleven was too young, even for this hospital.

This wicked doctor disappeared from the pages of Texas Children’s Hospital. Even Texas is infested with these people.

These people know it’s wrong, and they do it anyway. You can’t be stupid to be a doctor, but you can let an evil ideology guide you, especially if it is financially beneficial.

Texas Children's Hospital has quickly wiped Dr. Kristy Rialon's bio from its website, after I exposed the Harvard-trained surgeon for performing sex-change procedures on children as young as 11 years old.

Then We Have the RICO Case of Vaccine Safety

The American Academy of Pediatrics has been sued for violating RICO statutes. People involved are not stupid, and they are well-educated. They are doing it for financial gain.

It is a fraud allegation based on the safety of vaccinated and unvaccinated people.

"THE AMERICAN ACADEMY OF PEDIATRICS HAS BEEN SUED FOR VIOLATING RICO STATUTES." "Meaning they were acting in cahoots for financial gain, as the allegations, with the vaccine companies."

Dr. Nicholas Hulscher writes:

“AAP accused of operating a decades-long racketeering scheme that deceived America about vaccine safety for maximum profit.

Children’s Health Defense and multiple plaintiffs just filed a federal RICO fraud case against the American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP).

This isn’t a policy dispute. It’s an organized fraud allegation—using the same legal framework that took down Big Tobacco.

The lawsuit alleges the AAP helped manufacture false certainty that the CDC childhood vaccine schedule is thoroughly tested and safe.

It highlights the lack of proper vaccinated vs. unvaccinated safety comparisons for the cumulative schedule, despite repeated calls for more research.

Plaintiffs argue the AAP relied on theoretical talking points, not rigorous real-world safety validation, to shut down scrutiny.

Physicians allege they were professionally targeted and financially harmed for deviating from AAP protocols or questioning vaccine safety claims.

Families allege severe injury and death following routine vaccination—and claim medical judgment was overridden by rigid “standard of care” enforcement.

The complaint raises major conflict-of-interest concerns, including industry money and incentive structures tied to high vaccination rates.

Plaintiffs are seeking damages, forced disclosure of safety-testing gaps, and an end to blanket “safe and effective” assurances without qualification.

For years, parents were told to “trust the experts,” while legitimate safety questions were mocked, censored, or punished.

Now those questions are headed to the one place the system can’t silence them with talking points: federal court.