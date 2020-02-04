Five-Thirty-Eight confirms Des Moines Register results & it’s not good for Joe

A highly respected Iowa poll, FiveThirtyEight, verified the leaked final results of the Des Moines Register/CNN/Mediacom poll of likely Democratic caucus-goers. The poll has Joe Biden in fourth place.

The results were not published after the editors said they were found to have an integrity issue. The Buttigieg campaign reported that at least one survey respondent had been read an incomplete questionnaire that did not include Buttigieg’s name. It was only one surveyor. That prompted the Register to discard the results.

It seems they might have been looking for an excuse to not publish.

The results are Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders leading with 22%, Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren in second at 18%, former South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg with 16%, and the former vice president in fourth with 13%.

Earlier we posted two sets of ‘leaked’ poll results which were very close to the five-thirty-eight results.

If correct, Joe Biden won’t last much longer.

THE OTHER LATEST POLLS

Joe Biden fares better, in a respectable second place to communist Bernie Sanders.