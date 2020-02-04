Murkowski says she won’t vote to convict the President and then insults him

Sen. Lisa Murkowski, a barely-Republican senator from Alaska, said she cannot vote to convict the President. After she said that, she bashed him for his “shameful and wrong” behavior.

“I cannot vote to convict. The Constitution provides for impeachment but does not demand it in all instances.” Murkowski said.

She verbally convicted the President for allegedly putting his personal interests above the nation’s interests. Only problem is Murkowski doesn’t know that.

The evidence shows the President was concerned about corruption in general and the fact that other nations weren’t contributing as much to Ukraine’s military. How much personal interests played into his decision is not a fact in evidence.

Murkowski additionally said he “degraded the office.” That’s her opinion.

“Degrading the office by actions or even name-calling weakens it for future presidents and it weakens our country,” she added.

Apparently, she’s offended by Shifty Schiff, Mini Mike, Sleepy Joe, Pocahontas, and so on. A lot of it is pretty funny.

Murkowski continued, “The response to the president’s behavior is not to disenfranchise nearly 63 million Americans and remove him from the ballot. The House could have pursued censure and not immediately jumped to the remedy of last resort,” she said.

She didn’t let the House or the Senate off the hook.

“The structure we built should have been sufficient, but the foundation upon which it rested was rotted.”

“The House failed in its responsibilities … the Senate should be ashamed by the rank partisanship that has been on display.”

