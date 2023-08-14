Flash Mob Hits LA Nordstrom’s, Steals $100K in Merchandise

A flash mob raided the LA Nordstrom’s. The thugs used bear spray on the unarmed security guards. The stores aren’t allowed to have armed guards.

This was a violent and dangerous robbery, and they will get away with it again.

As many as 50 thugs ransacked shelves and displays and stole a hundred thousand dollars in merchandise.

This is complete anarchy. For some reason, Democrats are okay with it. The criminals are favored and don’t have to fear repercussions. Democrats oppose law enforcement.

California’s response is a bill to prevent employees from intervening in robberies.

Soros’s buddy George Gascon is responsible for the lawlessness, but California Democrats seem fine with it.



Saturday 4 p.m in LA Nordstrom’s, Canoga Park robbed yet again. Bear spray used on security guards in SoCal mall heist, up to 50 people. Over $100k in merch stolen. U couldn’t pay me to move back. Not breakfast at Tiffany ‘s pic.twitter.com/T5fR7hVKaE — Erin Elizabeth Health Nut News 🙌 (@unhealthytruth) August 13, 2023

