Flash Mob Hits LA Nordstrom’s, Steals $100K in Merchandise

By
M Dowling
-
1
23

A flash mob raided the LA Nordstrom’s. The thugs used bear spray on the unarmed security guards. The stores aren’t allowed to have armed guards.

This was a violent and dangerous robbery, and they will get away with it again.

LA Nordstrom’s

As many as 50 thugs ransacked shelves and displays and stole a hundred thousand dollars in merchandise.

This is complete anarchy. For some reason, Democrats are okay with it. The criminals are favored and don’t have to fear repercussions. Democrats oppose law enforcement.

California’s response is a bill to prevent employees from intervening in robberies.

Soros’s buddy George Gascon is responsible for the lawlessness, but California Democrats seem fine with it.


PowerInbox
Learn more about RevenueStripe...
0 0 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
guest

1 Comment
Newest
Oldest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Papa
Guest
Papa
22 minutes ago

WOKE companies paying dues!

0
Reply
wpdiscuz   wpDiscuz