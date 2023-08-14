Mike Pence Doesn’t Seem to Know If He’s a MAGA Republican

During a Meet the Press interview on Sunday, he promised to clean the whole top floor of the Justice Department if elected president. He’s not convincing very many people. His poll numbers are abysmal.

Some of his answers turn people off. For example, Mike Pence knows the situation with David Weiss, the US Attorney who refused to move on a Hunter Biden indictment in Delaware. Weiss waited until the statute of limitations passed on the more serious counts and then offered him a sweetheart deal on the more minor counts. Attorney General Merrick Garland appointed Weiss special counsel in the Hunter Biden case. The arrangement appears very corrupt. So what does Mike Pence say?

“I am hopeful that special counsel Weiss will do his job without fear or favor,” he said, “but I have confidence that [Rep.] Jim Jordan, Congressman [James] Comer. and others will continue to do their job for the American people,” Pence said, referring to the chairs of Republican-led House committees that have been investigating the federal probe into Hunter Biden.

Mike Pence has a remarkable ability to say nothing and commit to nothing.

He wants to be president without showing any gumption.

Is He a MAGA Republican?

Asked whether he considers himself a “MAGA Republican” on NBC’s “Meet the Press,” Pence said he’s “incredibly proud of what we did in the Trump-Pence administration for four years.” He said the duo, “with the support of MAGA Americans,” did “make America great again,” while criticizing former President Barack Obama and then-Vice President Joe Biden for their eight years in office.

“Look, I’m a Christian, a conservative, and a Republican in that order,” Pence added.

What does that mean?

About The Electors

During the segment, host Chuck Todd inquired as to why Mike Pence “asked the Senate parliamentarian whether there were any other electors to consider during the process of Congress certifying the 2020 election,” and he couldn’t remember.

“I did ask the parliamentarian very directly, Chuck. I asked her because I was hearing rumors. I was reading in the newspaper that there were alternate electors. I just — I asked her point-blank,” Pence said in a quote from The Hill. When asked if anyone in Trump’s White House was informing him of this, he said, “I asked her if there were any other electors from any state, and she said there was not. I don’t recall that; I just remember hearing it in the public.

“And I wanted a definitive answer whether or not the parliamentarian had received any additional electoral votes. She had not. So as you know, I, we actually changed the language as those Electoral College votes were recorded.”

“I have no right to overturn the election. The constitution is quite clear. As vice president, my job was to preside over a joint session of Congress, where the Constitution says the Electoral College votes shall be opened and shall be counted, and I know by God’s grace I did my duty that day.”

What was it Tucker said about him when he met him?

WATCH: Fmr. President Trump said he never asked former VP Mike Pence to disregard the Constitution or that he was too honest. @chucktodd: "Either of those things true?"@Mike_Pence: "You can check his tweets on the day of, the day before. The president was quite public." pic.twitter.com/UO92lDuGLq — Meet the Press (@MeetThePress) August 13, 2023

