McConnell rips Obama admin, vows to get to the bottom of abuses targeting Trump

Leader McConnell spoke on the Senate floor today about the abuses against the Trump campaign by the Obama administration and federal law enforcement agencies.

He said he will get answers for the American people.

“No matter what some Washington Democrats may try to claim, you’re not crazy or a conspiracy theorist if you see a pattern of institutional unfairness toward this president,” he said. “You would have to be blind not to see one.”

McConnell signaled his support for upcoming hearings in the Senate Judiciary Committee chaired by Lindsey Graham that will seek the testimony of key Obama administration officials. It will include former FBI Director James Comey and former national security adviser Susan Rice.

McConnell also criticized U.S. District Judge Emmet Sullivan for refusing to allow the Justice Department to drop its prosecution of Trump’s former national security adviser Michael Flynn after the DOJ discovered improper and biased handling of Flynn’s investigation.

President Trump has pressed McConnell on Twitter to do something. He’s been fighting this without a lot of visible support.

Finally, he talks about it and hits it hard: